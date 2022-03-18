WACO, Texas – One of Waco’s signature events is back in 2022!

The Texas Food Truck Showdown is this Saturday. Wacoans can get their bellies ready for some good eats from several trucks setting up shop in Heritage Square downtown!

In addition, the Pop Up Market will feature local artists with unique pieces and products from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Beer and Wine Garden will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with live music and entertainment starting at noon and continuing throughout the day on the main stage.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce introduced this event in 2015. It was the very first state-wide food truck competition in the state. The Chamber’s special events team anticipated around 5,000 people to be in attendance for the inaugural event – and hoped to secure 20 food trucks from around the state to compete. The first Showdown blew the team’s goals out of the water – boasting 35 food trucks traveling to Waco from all over the state to compete, while serving upwards of 15,000 people.

After a successful second, third, fourth and fifth year, the event is welcoming up to 40 food trucks from around the country and over 25,000 people.

For more information, you can visit the Texas Food Truck Showdown’s website.