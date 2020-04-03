Argument after traffic crash leads to discovery of weapon and felony arrest

Closings
Temple police report a 28-year old Houston man was arrested Thursday and faces multiple felony charges after a disturbance broke out following a minor traffic crash.

Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said officers responded to a traffic crash near the 1700 block of W Nugent Avenue about 4:oop.m. Thursday,

One of the parties involved, identified as Christopher Lovelle Gray, was involved in the altercation with a woman at the scene and was immediately taken into custody.

Police said he was found to be in possession of a firearm and a small bag containing ecstasy.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Gray’s criminal history shows previous felony charges, so a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was also added. He was transported to Bell County Jail without further incident.

