COPPERAS COVE, Texas – An argument leads to a shooting in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Hackberry Street early Wednesday morning

for a reported gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim said the suspect fled the scene, and identified her as Makayla Jordan Cirilo. The victim was transported to Advent Health Central Texas with non-lifethreatening injuries.

The investigation determined the shooting occurred at a residence in the 500 block of N Main Street. Prior to the shooting, an argument occurred between the victim and suspect – who were known to each other.

Officers received information about Cirilo’s whereabouts, and apprehended her at a nearby residence without incident.

Cirilo was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Price, and her bond was set at $100,000. This incident continues to be investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department