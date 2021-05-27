Arizona homicide suspect arrested at Fort Hood

TEMPE, Ariz. / FORT HOOD, Texas – Khairee Ammar Patton was arrested at a U.S. Army base in Fort Hood on May 25. Patton had an outstanding felony warrant for murder and child abuse charges. The charges came from a case Tempe Police Investigated in January of 2019.

The Tempe Police was called to Cardon’s Children’s Hospital on January 9, where a 13-month-old child was in critical condition after being transported from a Phoenix Urgent Care facility in Phoenix. Staff at the hospital reported the man who brought the unresponsive child to Urgent Care reported that he was the child’s “stepfather.”

Additional information was provided that Khairee had been home with the child, and he reported the child hit their head on a stereo. Patton was identified as the subject, and found to be a recent boyfriend of the child’s mother. The child’s mother went to work and left Khairee to watch him while she was away. Khairee had been the only person at the residence with the child prior to the child being admitted into the hospital.

The attending doctor said the injuries did not match the account given by Khairee. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained while with Khairee.

Patton is a member of the U.S. Army, and he was apprehended on May 25 during a check while entering Fort Hood. He was taken to the Bell County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition for second-degree murder, two counts of child abuse and failure to provide care charges.

Fort Hood criminal investigators have been coordinating with the Tempe Police Detectives since Patton’s apprehension.

Source: Tempe Police Department