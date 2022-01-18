TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are looking for the man who robbed a neighborhood store on Monday afternoon.

Police say they got the call at 4:30 p.m. from the store – located in the 1300 block of North General Bruce Drive.

The clerk said the man entered the store, displayed a weapon, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 – where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department