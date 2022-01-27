FORT HOOD, Texas – The 2022 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition is being conducted at Fort Hood this week.

This event is a two-soldier team competition which physically and intellectually challenges the Army’s best medics in a multi-day demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment.

The event is open to all active duty, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve medical soldiers who have earned the competitive Combat Medical Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge.









(Courtesy: II Corps and Fort Hood)

The Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. Army Best Medic Competition is dedicated to the 13th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Medical Command. Clark was one of the most respected leaders and noncommissioned officers in the history of the command, who understood the important role of medics in the Army and the trust soldiers and leaders of units in combat must have in the Army Medical Department.

At the end of the competition, the winning team will be recognized during an awards ceremony at Fort Hood on Friday morning.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center