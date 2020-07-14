Army CID offers $10,000 reward for information on 2017 sexual assault

FORT HOOD, Texas- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of “SSG Johnson.”

The U.S. Army CID is seeking information pertaining to a sexual assault of a solider which occurred near Tabu Club in Killeen, in April of 2017.

A solider identified as “SSG Johnson” left the club with a female soldier in a maroon, 4-door sedan with dark, tinted windows and upgraded after market accessories.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30’s, 6’2, very muscular,and short black hair.

