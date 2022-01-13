The Army reports that as of this week 96 % of active army personnel have been completely vaccinated, with 73 % of the Army Reserve vaccinated.

As of this week, the Army has not involuntarily separated any soldiers for refusing the order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This month Army officials intend to issue further guidance for the mandatory initiation of separation for Soldiers who refuse this order.

To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,994 general officer written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.

The Department of the Army reports approving only five permanent medical exemptions with 595 requests denied.

The Army also confirms they have not approved any permanent religious exemptions out of 2,128 requested.

The statement said that to date there have been 3,611 refusals to be vaccinated.

The Army statement said they would not be releasing further details on U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard refusals and exemptions prior to the June 30, 2022 completion goal.