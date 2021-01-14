Army Veteran accused of Indecency with a Child

Bell County Deputies arrested a Belton man Thursday on two counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact. That is a 2nd Degree Felony.

Investigators say Samuel N. Kennedy, 46, is in the Bell County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman issued the warrant for Kennedy.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Kennedy retired from the U.S. Army in 2016. While in the military, deputies say Kennedy was investigated at least six times for allegations of Sexual Abuse offenses including minor children.