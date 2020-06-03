Army veteran donates to Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas – The Cameron Park Zoo received an elephant-sized check on Wednesday afternoon.

The $5,000 check was donated by Army veteran Brenda Gay, who started collecting elephant items in 1977 – and over the years the collection has grown to around 6,000 pieces.

After being diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease in 2018, Brenda and her family started raising money and awareness for ALS and elephant conservation work by selling her entire collection of elephants.

“I felt so honored and so humbled that someone like Brenda, who is going through a lot with her health, puts other people first and other animals first,” says Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society Executive Director Terri Cox.

Zoo officials say they will use some of the money to buy the elephants new durable toys and puzzle games to keep them entertained.