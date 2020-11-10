Arrest affidavit claims Killeen murder suspect tried to commit suicide

A newly released affidavit claims murder suspect Cory Grafton tried to commit suicide after being questioned about the death of Chelsea Cheatham.

20-year-old Grafton, a Fort Hood soldier, was arrested earlier this month for the 2019 murder of 32-year-old Cheatham in Killeen.

KPD utilized the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Program to match Grafton’s DNA with DNA found at the crime scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators tracked down Grafton through a cellphone found at the scene of Cheatham’s murder.

Detectives interviewed Grafton on Oct. 20th, 2020, and say he admitted to talking to her and having sex with her, but not on the night of her death.

The next night, investigators say Grafton went to the hospital, suffering from what appeared to be an overdose of over-the-counter pain relievers and alcohol.

While there, Grafton allegedly spoke to Sgt. Casey Carmosino about what happened. Sgt. Carmosino told investigators that he asked Grafton he tried to commit suicide. Carmosino says Grafton confessed to killing Cheatham after the two got into an argument.

You can read the entire arrest affidavit here:

At the time of the incident it was unknown if Cheatham’s death was by natural causes and an investigation was initiated.

After Detectives with the Homicide Unit received the results of the autopsy, it was determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.