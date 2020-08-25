Arrest affidavit provides new details in dating app shooting

FOX44 News has obtained the arrest affidavit for the teenager accused of using a dating app to find find his victims in Waco.

U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Damarion Trammel Degrate on an Attempted Murder charge Friday, August 21st at 12 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Degrate and Justin Lee Backer started talking through a dating app primarily used by gay men on August 16th.

That’s when Backer says Degrate asked to meet with him along the 6600 block of Landmark Drive. The affidavit says Degrate then told the victim to drive to Hillside Street so he could buy drugs.

Backer says Degrate left for several minutes. When he returned, Backer says Degrate opened the passenger door and shot him in the chest at point blank range.

According to the affidavit, Backer drove off and stopped at a gas station a mile away.

Investigators say they found Degrate’s fingerprints on the car’s passenger door and that Backer picked his photo out of a line up.

In the course of the investigation, police say they determined that Degrate created a fake cellphone number through a messaging app using an IP address registered to his grandmother. Investigators say he used it to create a fake online profile on the dating app.

Degrate is only charged in one shooting at this time, but police say he is also a suspect in the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Breeding.