Arrest made after car driven at Waco police officers, injuring one

Bond has been set at $63,000 for a man arrested after a Waco police officer was clipped by a car driven at officers who had responded to a call early Saturday morning.

Joe Lust Clakely, age 25, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer, evading arrest with a vehicle and criminal mischief after he was arrested a short time after the incident.

Police report officers were sent to the 2700 block of South 27th Street Saturday about 2:00 a.m. in regard to a disturbance with the caller saying a man was kicking his cousin’s vehicle.

A police statement said that as they approached they were told the suspect was sitting in a vehicle nearby.

As officers approached the man tried to drive away, ignoring officer’s orders to stop and accelerating toward the officers.

His vehicle’s side mirror struck one of the officers in the arm.

As police returned to their cars to try to follow him, he managed to get out of their sight.

After a brief search of the area, officers found the suspect vehicle wrecked near South 12th Street and Primrose.

Clakely was found nearby and taken into custody.