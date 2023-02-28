MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a vehicle was discovered to be stolen.

A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy found and identified the reported stolen vehicle out of the Garland Police Department around 12:55 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was traveling north in the 4000 block of State Highway 75 North.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and identified the driver as 65-year-old Norman Peress. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Peress was arrested, and is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle – a State Jail Felony. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

The original theft of a motor vehicle case is being investigated and worked by the Garland Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office says Peress is to be considered innocent until and if proven guilty in a court of law.