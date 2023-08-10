HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash on private property in Hamilton County.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the crash on FM-218 Wednesday morning. Property damage was reported.

According to Chief Deputy Isaac Partain, the deputy arrived on scene and found a vehicle with extensive damage, in addition to damage to private property, where the vehicle stopped. Deputies were unable to find a person at the scene, but during the course of the investigation, deputies were led to a residence near Hamilton city limits.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Department, took Billy Slovick into custody for Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle (a State Jail Felony), and Duty upon Striking Structure, Fixture (a Class B Misdemeanor). During the course of the investigation, it was determined Slovick was on parole for other convicted felony offenses.