MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle full of suspected illegal immigrants was pulled over in Madison County. One arrest has been made.

A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy and a K-9 officer conducted a traffic stop at approximately 9 p.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 45, in the area of Mile Marker #136. It was reported the vehicle had an equipment violation.

Eight people were discovered inside of the vehicle – who are suspected of being involved in human trafficking. An investigation was underway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the occupants of the vehicle were identified as recent immigrants from Guatemala. They were provided resources and released.

The driver of the vehicle – identified as 33-year-old Kelvin Cobas – was placed under arrest for not having a drivers license. The vehicle was towed, and the Cobas was warned of occupant/seat belt laws.

The Sheriff’s Office says that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court law.