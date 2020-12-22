Arrest made in 2019 Temple murder

Temple Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Tommy Hebert. He disappeared in May of 2019.

Officers first arrested Palmer Contreras at that time on a charge of tampering with evidence and possession of child pornography. They served him with a murder warrant Tuesday, while he was already in custody.

Herbert’s body was discovered in Killeen, on Sept. 12, 2019, in a shallow grave. An autopsy showed someone shot him several times.

In May of last year, Contreras reportedly told people he shot Hebert in the chest, got rid of his body, and that he needed to get rid of his black pickup.

Hebert’s black pickup was spotted on Interstate 35, near Temple High School.