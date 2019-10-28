Arrest made in a deadly shooting at a university homecoming party

One arrest has been made in the weekend shooting at an off-campus homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce, in Greenville.

2 people died in the shooting and more than a dozen others were injured.

Brandon Ray Gonzales,23, of Greenville was taken into custody and charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

He has a bond set at one million dollars.

He has one prior conviction including a traffic violation.

Currently, police are still investigating and no motive has been found.

