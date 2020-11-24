Arrest made in Arson Investigation

Belton Tx- An arrest has been made in connection to a series of arsons in Bell County.

On Sunday, November 22, 2020, at approximately 7:00 PM, a structure fire involving a house under construction occurred in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville.

Harker Heights Police Units were in the area and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the scene with visible fire coming from a house under construction. A traffic stop was initiated on the suspect vehicle and one arrest was made. Willie Lee Williams was arrested without incident and charged with arson for the fire that occurred on Horatio St.

This incident was the seventh fire involving houses under construction in the area since August 17, 2020.