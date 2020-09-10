Arrest made in Bellmead Lisa Drive shooting

Jayquan Lee Davis

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a September 3 shooting that occurred during what was supposed to be a child custody exchange in Bellmead.

Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey confirmed that Jayquan Lee Davis was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm in the incident that occurred inside a home in the 1400 block of Lisa drive.

Police got the call about the shooting at 11:30 a.m. that morning.

The child was not injured.

Assistant Chief Kinsey said two young men were trying to disarm the suspect who they believe was targeting the new boyfriend of the mother of the child.

The mother, child, new boyfriend and two injured males were present during the incident.

Kinsey said say one 17-year-old male was shot and another burned by the muzzle flash of a weapon during the incident.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.