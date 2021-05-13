Arrest made in Bellmead Metro PCS robbery

Bellmead police report an arrest has been made in the May 3 robbery of the Metro PCS store on the I-35 access road.

A partial license plate caught on a security camera at the nearby HEB store led to the tracking down of a vehicle used in the getaway and to the identification of 25-year-old Kevin Angelo Simmons as a suspect.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case described how a man entered the store and asked for an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The affidavit said the clerk went to the rear of the store where the man followed her.

The man then brandished a large kitchen knife and ordered the clerk to her knees, demanding the iPhone 12’s from the safe.

The affidavit stated that unable to retrieve any merchandise, he removed the cash from the cash register and took the clerk’s cell phone.

He was seen leaving in a larger body style silver truck, which was later identified in the video.