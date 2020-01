Belton Police made an arrest on Friday, January 10th, connected to a deadly shooting on Wall Street.

Officers have booked 18-year-old Ryan Osborn into the Bell County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Reyner.

He collapsed after entering the front door of the place where he was staying. It was discovered that he was shot in the back.

FOX44 News spoke to loved ones of Reyner on January 3rd.

Osborn faces a murder charge.