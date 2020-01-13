Arrest made in Belton New Year’s Day shooting

A man accused of the New Year’s Day shooting of a man in Belton has been arrested in Round Rock.
Twenty-three-year-old Ricardo Mendoza of Belton was being held in the Williamson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, with his bond on the two charges totally $75,000.
He was waiting transfer to Bell County on Monday.
Belton police had been called about a shooting that occurred in the area of the 500 block of East 3rd Avenue about 4:30 a.m. January 1.
The 19-year-old male victim had been shot twice while out front of a residence in the neighborhood.
Neighbors had reported hearing gunshots.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mendoza had been identified as a suspect early in the investigation.