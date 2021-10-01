Arrest made in Bryan shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Nathaniel Carl Banks, Jr. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

BRYAN, Texas – An arrest has been made in a Bryan shooting which occurred last weekend.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Freeway early Saturday morning for reports of a shooting. One victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is in stable condition.

40-year-old Nathaniel Banks was arrested Friday on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in connection with this shooting.

This case is still under investigation.

Source: Bryan Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected