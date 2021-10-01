Arrest made in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas – An arrest has been made in a Bryan shooting which occurred last weekend.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Freeway early Saturday morning for reports of a shooting. One victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is in stable condition.

40-year-old Nathaniel Banks was arrested Friday on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in connection with this shooting.

This case is still under investigation.

Source: Bryan Police Department