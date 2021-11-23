Arrest made in Bryan weekend shooting

BRYAN, Texas – An arrest has been made in the Bryan shooting on Chicago Street last weekend.

26-year-old Terry Terrell, of College Station, has been arrested on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant for his connection with this shooting.

Last weekend, officers responded to the 900 block of Chicago Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided treatment to the victim, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation revealed this did not appear to be a random shooting.

Source: Bryan Police Department