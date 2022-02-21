COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department has arrested a suspect in a January robbery.

41-year-old Tyrone Eugene Rush, of College Station, had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping.

Rush is suspected of robbing a shopper at 1815 Brothers Boulevard, near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Longmire Drive. Rush allegedly robbed the shopper in the parking lot at knifepoint. The victim suffered a minor injury.

Detectives obtained the two-count warrant for Rush on February 11. He was arrested Saturday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Longmire Drive.

Source: College Station Police Department