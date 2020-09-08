Arrest made in deadly hit and run crash in Waco

Waco Police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash from August 4th on New Road.

Investigators say Julius Hall of Waco is in the McLennan County Jail on a warrant for Failure to Stop and Render Aid in the crash that killed James Spiller.

Waco Police say Hall did not cause the crash that ended Spiller’s life, but officers say he did drive away from the crash.

Along with Spiller, four other people were injured in the crash when a Toyota Prius had been going south on New Road and a Toyota Camry was going north and entered the center turn lane at the same time.

The Prius then struck a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The crash is still under investigation.