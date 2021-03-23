Arrest made in death of woman killed by stray bullet

Waco police report charging a man in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman killed by a stray bullet March 13.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said detectives were able to ” definitively identify” the suspect as 19-year-old Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, who was arrested March 18 by the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force for outstanding warrants from Waco and Harris County, both for aggravated assault.

As the investigation went on, detectives were able to obtain another warrant charging him with murder, a charge added this morning at the McLennan County Jail where Hicks remains.

The victim who died, identified as Amber Fullbright, had been found dead by her roommate about 1: 30 p.m. Saturday March 13 in their apartment in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue.

Police said she had been on a couch and had been struck by a bullet that appeared to have come through a window.

At the time, detectives said they believed she was killed by shots fired during a shooting that had actually occurred about 2:00 a.m. that morning.

Officers responding to a shooting call found a male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds near South 12th and Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators said they believe there was no connection between the two victims other than Fullbright was just hit by a stray bullet.

Hicks had his bond set at a total of $750,000 on the earlier charges. Bond for the murder charge had not been set by noon Tuesday.