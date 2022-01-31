A 22-year-old Killeen man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being arrested in connection with a December 15th shooting on Avenue G.

Shawn Isaiah Cope was identified as one of the occupants of a car stopped for a traffic violation Thursday at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 8th Street and it was determined that police had been looking for him in the case.

He was taken into custody and the others in the car were released.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Cope had been identified as a suspect in the shooting that left a man seriously injured.

She said it was at 2:09 p.m. on December 15, 2021 that officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shots fired disturbance in the 500 block of Avenue G.

When they got there, they were told that there was a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Central Fire Station.

He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

As detectives unraveled the case, they submitted their findings to the Bell County District Attorney’s Officer and a complaint was returned and a warrant obtained for Cope.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.