Arrest made in fatal Waco Harlem Avenue crash

Waco police report a 63-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in east Waco last month.

Waco PD spokesman Garen Bynum said charges had been filed against Darrell Wayne Hood in connection with the crash that left his 69-year-old wife dead.

The accident had occurred at the corner of Dallas Street and Harlem Avenue.

A car was left flipped over by the crash.

The driver of the car who was the husband of the victim, only sustained minor injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

At the time police said that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.