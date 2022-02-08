FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – An arrest has been made after a narcotics search warrant was executed east of Fairfield.

On the evening of February 1, a combined effort of multiple law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana meant for illegal distribution, THC Wax, and an illegal firearm.

The suspect in this case was not at home at the time the search warrant was executed, but has since turned himself in on the following warrants:

Possession of Marijuana > 4oz <=5lbs2)

Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 >=1 gram < 4 gram3)

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office