Arrest made in Freestone County shooting

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A man with an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has turned himself in to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A shooting occurred just south of Fairfield city limits in Freestone County on Friday afternoon, where one individual received a gunshot wound to the upper left torso area. The victim received treatment at the hospital and was later released.

The alleged shooter has been identified as 19-year-old Clyde Edward Washington, Jr. He is 5’8″ in height, and weighs 140 pounds. He was believed to be on the run from law enforcement, and has an active warrant with the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Washington Jr. is considered a felony fugitive, and considered armed and dangerous.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office