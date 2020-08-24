Arrest made in Hamilton County shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Friday on FM-932.

Investigators discovered Hunter Tyson shot a victim in the face with a handgun and fled the scene. During a cooperative investigation with the Texas Rangers, probable cause was established and a felony arrest warrant was issued for Tyson’s arrest.

Tyson was later found inside a residence within Hamilton County, and was taken into custody. Tyson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

Tyson remains in custody at the Falls County Jail, and is awaiting magistration.

Source: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office