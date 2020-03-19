Arrest made in Heights Club Krush murder

Harker Heights police report an Austin man has been arrested in connection with the Sunday morning murder at Club Krush.

Twenty-six-year-old Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin was taken into custody at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at a location in Austin and brought back to the Bell County Jail where he remained Thursday morning with his bond set at $1 million.

Harker Heights officers were called to Club Krush at 201 West Veterans Memorial Blvd just before 3:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting with injuries.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr of Killeen, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continues.

Police say the arrest was made with the assistance of the Austin Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.