HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop in Hill County leads to a discovery of thousands of dollars in marijuana.

Night shift officers with the Itasca Police Department stopped a vehicle on Monday for a traffic infraction within the City. The driver was possibly traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights.

During the traffic stop, 22 bundles of vacuum-sealed marijuana were found. Each bundle was approximately one pound of marijuana of various strands.

Itasca PD said on social media Thursday that while Oklahoma “has far different laws than we do in Texas, marijuana is not legal here.” The department says it typically does not perform arrests for marijuana, as most of the time it’s in a misdemeanor amount less than four ounces. The department says this was just “slightly more than we are comfortable just issuing a drug paraphernalia citation for.”

The suspect was transported to the Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana Greater than Five Pounds, Less Than 50 Pounds – a second-degree felony. It is estimated that this seizure has a street value of around $50,000 – $60,000 based on where it came from in Oklahoma to where it was heading in Central Texas.