Arrest made in Houston Mercury spill

HOUSTON, Texas- A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after mercury was found spilled in Houston parking lots.

On Sunday, less than a pint of mercury was found spilled in the parking lots outside three businesses located near one another: a Walmart, a Sonic Drive-In and a Shell gas station.

Dozens of people were decontaminated as a precaution, the fire chief, Sam Pena, added one woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution because she was pregnant.

The agency’s Houston office said Christopher Lee Melder has been charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of hazardous material.

The FBI said he allegedly broke into a lab and stole the toxic metal.

Melder was also charged on an outstanding felony drug possession warrant.