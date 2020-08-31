Arrest made in June Waco murder

Waco police report an arrest has been made in connection with a June 20 shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in a Waco parking lot

Elijah Marquise Thompson was booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday with his bond set at a half-million dollars.

He was charged in the death of Tyrese Carroll who was shot and killed in a parking lot at 1107 North Valley Mills Drive near Whataburger.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hospital staff were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

That was one of three shootings that occurred in Waco that weekend.