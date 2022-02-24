Killeen police report the driver of a car that crashed into a fence and fled has been arrested in connection with hitting a pedestrian a few minutes before the crash.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that officers were called to the 1200 block of South W.S. Young Drive when the crash was reported about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white Honda Civic had been going south in the outside lane of South W.S. Young Drive when the driver drove up onto the sidewalk striking the pedestrian.

The driver then continued going south going back onto the roadway, then crossing east across W.S. Young striking a fence.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was tracked down and taken into custody by police.

The pedestrian was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and was later listed as “stable”.

The driver was transported to the Killeen City Jail and was awaiting formal charges.