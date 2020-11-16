Arrest made in Killeen College Street stabbing

Killeen police have located and arrested a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left another woman critically injured.

Latiquwa Irene Willis, age 32, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday under a quarter-million dollars bond on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred Sunday, November 8 in the 1200 block of North College Street in Killeen.

Police were called to that location at 9:24 a.m. and located the female victim suffering from a stab wound.

Officers on the scene immediately began first aid on the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation determined that the victim and suspect had been involved in a domestic disturbance when the victim was stabbed.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Willis was located and arrested.