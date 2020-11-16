Arrest made in Killeen College Street stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latiquwa Irene Willis

Killeen police have located and arrested a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left another woman critically injured.

Latiquwa Irene Willis, age 32, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday under a quarter-million dollars bond on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred Sunday, November 8 in the 1200 block of North College Street in Killeen.

Police were called to that location at 9:24 a.m. and located the female victim suffering from a stab wound.

Officers on the scene immediately began first aid on the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation determined that the victim and suspect had been involved in a domestic disturbance when the victim was stabbed.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Willis was located and arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected