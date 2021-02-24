Arrest made in Killeen Crew Hookah Lounge fatal shooting

Killeen police report making an arrest in Sunday’s fatal shooting at the Crew Hookah Lounge.

The suspect was identified by the homicide unit working the case and is being held in the Killeen City Jail, with the name being withheld pending formal charges from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were sent to the lounge at 4400 Watercrest Road about 2:13 a.m. February after police got a 9-1-1 call about a shooting.

Officers found the male victim and began life saving measures until paramedics arrived who then took him to Darnall Army Medical Center .

The victim was pronounced dead at 4:03 a.m.

He was identified as Anthony Newton.