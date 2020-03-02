Arrest made in Killeen hit and run

Killeen Police report making an arrest in a hit and run auto-bicycle accident that happened last Thursday that left a child seriously injured.

Lorenzo Maurice White, Sr was picked up after Killeen police completed their investibation of the accident that occurred around 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Orion Drive.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash that left an eight-year-old girl with serious injuries.

The vehicle had been going west on West Orion when the bicyclist was hit.