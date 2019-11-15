Arrest made in Killeen Holiday Inn robbery

Killeen police report they have tracked down a suspect in the Tuesday robbery of the Holiday Inn in their city.

Twenty-year-old Nicholis Trammel of Killeen has been booked into the Bell County Jail with bond set at $100,000 on an aggravated robbery charge.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the robbery was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn at 300 East Central Texas Expressway.

The clerk told of being robbed by an armed man who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and other property in a dark, possibly black, car.

While detectives were still on the scene, they learned that a vehicle similar to the description was involved in a crash in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.

After identifying the driver, police investigators determined he was a suspect in the hotel robbery.