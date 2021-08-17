Arrest made in Killeen Stabbing

Killeen Police have arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing that took place Saturday, August 14th.

30-year-old Juleika Marie Garcia faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Officers got a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a house in the 2200 block of Tyler Street at 6:48 a.m. Saturday.

When the officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds. An ambulance took them to Baylor Scott & White Temple for treatment.

According to investigators, Garcia attacked the man with a pair of scissors while he was in bed. They say she injured the man and herself before he was able to get away.

Police also found children in the home with minor injuries. They went to McLane Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Garcia is in the Bell County Jail on a $125,000 bond.