Arrest made in Killeen Valero robbery where clerk was shot

Killeen police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the January 23 robbery of a Valero convenience store that left a store clerk wounded.

Cameron Lee Estes was booked into the Bell County Jail early Thursday morning on the aggravated robbery charge and on a separate court warrant.

His bond was set at $250,000 on the robbery charge, but because of the court warrant he would not be allowed to bond out at all.

January 23 at about 4:31 a.m. Killeen police were called to the Valero at 1104 West Rancier Avenue.

They were told that ” multiple” men had entered the store and that one of them had gone behind the counter with a gun and demanded the money.

A shot was fired and the clerk was hit though the wound was not considered life threatening.

The men then left the store, fleeing in a cold colored four-door vehicle.

The clerk was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen for treatment.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that through the investigation, Estes was identified as being suspected of being the man who had gone behind the counter and brandished the weapon.