Arrest made in Killeen Walgreens robbery

Killeen police have arrested a 28-year-old Killeen man in connection with a Friday morning robbery of a Walgreens store.
The robbery was reported at 2:54 a.m. Friday at the Walgreens at 1000 East Central Texas Expressway.
Officers were told a man had come into the store and approached the counter to make a purchase.
When the store clerk walked behind the counter to help him, he displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk handed over the cash and the suspect fled.
Police were given a detailed description of the suspect including what he was wearing and later found a man nearby who matched that description.
The clerk was later able to identify him.
The man picked up by police was identified as 28-year-old Omari Javion Green.
His bond on an aggravated robbery charge was set at $100,000.