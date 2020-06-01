Arrest made in Killeen Walgreens robbery

Omari Javion Green

Killeen police have arrested a 28-year-old Killeen man in connection with a Friday morning robbery of a Walgreens store.

The robbery was reported at 2:54 a.m. Friday at the Walgreens at 1000 East Central Texas Expressway.

Officers were told a man had come into the store and approached the counter to make a purchase.

When the store clerk walked behind the counter to help him, he displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The clerk handed over the cash and the suspect fled.

Police were given a detailed description of the suspect including what he was wearing and later found a man nearby who matched that description.

The clerk was later able to identify him.

The man picked up by police was identified as 28-year-old Omari Javion Green.

His bond on an aggravated robbery charge was set at $100,000.

