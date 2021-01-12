Arrest made in Killeen Young Ave area weekend shooting incident

A 19year-old Killeen man is being held in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond following an incident in which shots were fired at another man on Saturday.

Julian Armando Feliciano-Soto was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police tracked him down Saturday afternoon.

It was at 2:11 p.m. that officers were called to the area of 2nd Street and Rancier Avenue regarding gunshots being heard.

A responding office was flagged down by the victim who said someone had just shot at him and he was in fear for his life.

He told officers that he had been walking in the 100 block of West Young Avenue when an unknown person fired at him, then fled behind a residence.

Officers set a perimeter and located a man who matched the description they had been given.

They also recovered a weapon.

The man was identified as Feliciano-Soto, who was then taken to the Killeen City Jail, later transferred to the county facility.