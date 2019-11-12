Arrest made in KISD exposure case

A 43-year-old Killeen man has been arrested in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred in October at Killeen High School.

KISD police had asked for the public’s help in identifying the man following the incident during a middle school concert in the auditorium of the high school October 17.

A parent had reported seeing what was termed an ” inappropriate act” by a man in a red jump suit.

A security camera picture was found of the suspect.

Police responded to the call but at the time were unable to locate the suspect.

As the investigation unfolded, however, KISD spokesperson Taina Maya said KISD police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the man, identified as Franklin Calvin Jones, Jr.

He was arrested Monday and booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure, a Class B Misdemeanor.

His bond was set at $5,000.