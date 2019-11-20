Arrest made in Leon County murder case

Bond has been set at $ 1 million for a suspect arrested in connection with a murder in the small Leon County community of Oakwood.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis said their investigation led to the arrest of Tracy Cordell Allen.

Last Thursday, deputies were called to a location on Mayes Street in Oakwood in reference to a stabbing.

Jerome Dawson, Jr was found at that location and later pronounced dead.

The investigation indicated that Dawson and Allen had been involved in an argument at that location which became physical and Dawson being stabbed.

Allen remains in the Leon County Jail.