LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Limestone County authorities team up to find and arrest a man accused of two robberies.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the Prairie Hill Store around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Adam Padgett of Mexia, who left the area in a dark-colored SUV before deputies arrived.

The Mexia Police Department had a reported robbery around 5:30 a.m., where a person matching Padgett’s description was described.

With both Limestone County Deputies and the Mexia Police Department working together, Padgett was found and arrested by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is currently in the Limestone County Jail on two robbery charges, with bonds totaling over $250,000.