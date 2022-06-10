MADISONVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made early Friday morning in a Madison County drug bust.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office – with the assistance of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Normangee Police Department, and the Madisonville Police Department – executed a search warrant on a residence in Madisonville.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of a lengthy and ongoing narcotics investigation.

The following narcotics were seized – more than 569 grams of powder cocaine, more than 50 grams of methamphetamines, more than 159 grams of ecstasy, more than 244 grams of Oxycodone, more than 366 grams of Hydrocodone, more than 34 grams of crack cocaine, more than 64 grams of Carisoprodol, more than 44 grams of Xanax, more than 15 grams of Morphine, more than nine pounds of marijuana – as well as several miscellaneous narcotics.

Firearms, ammunition, and paraphernalia were also seized – in addition to more than $25,000 in cash.

One arrest has been made at this time, with other arrests pending.